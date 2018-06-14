Robbery at Kearney residence leads to two pursuits Thurs. morning

On June 14, 2018, at 7:55 a.m., Kearney Police Department officers were called to 4020 Avenue I, in Kearney, regarding an assault and theft. Officers later upgraded the call to a robbery.

The victim, a 66 year old female, reported that an unknown Hispanic male knocked on the front door of her residence and after a short conversation, the male entered her residence and pushed her against a wall and grabbed her throat. The victim was knocked to the floor and her purse was stolen. The victim refused medical attention.

The suspect departed the residence and drove away in a silver BMW Convertible. A short time later the suspect vehicle was spotted by the Shelton Police Department and a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle failed to stop and drove east on highway 30 at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated by Shelton Police Department. That pursuit was terminated and a short time later the vehicle was spotted near Grand Island and a second pursuit ensued.

Ultimately, the suspect, identified as Christian M. Alvarez, 20 years old of Grand Island, was taken into custody in Grand Island. The Grand Island police department, Hall County Sheriff’s office, and Nebraska State Patrol were involved in the arrest.

The Kearney Police Department plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Christian Alvarez for robbery and third degree assault.