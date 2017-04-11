Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd performing for the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND – Classic Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform in the Heartland Events Center at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, September 1, starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at the Heartland Events Center Box office or at Etix.com. Tickets are on sale for $31 plus gate and fees.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “Lynyrd Skynyrd is the epitome of classic Southern rock. Everyone knows their hit “Sweet Home Alabama”, but with over 60 albums, there’s no shortage of great music from the band since its debut in 1966. They have an uncompromising sound that is uniquely their own and that’s why they are one of the most beloved bands of all time.”

Starting out as “Noble Five”, Lynyrd Skynyrd came to national prominence in the 70s with hits like “Free Bird”, “What’s Your Name”, and “That Smell.” Tragedy struck in 1977 when a plane crash killed three of their band mates. After a decade-long hiatus, the group came back with a renewed purpose, reforming in 1987. Lynyrd Skynyrd has been selling records and performing at venues around the world ever since.

Jungck said, “Lynyrd Skynyrd is classic Americana. They’ve sold nearly 30 million albums and always put on a great show. The band has had seven Platinum albums and one Gold album. They’re in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a reason.”