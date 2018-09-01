Rockford Lake no longer on health alert

LINCOLN, Neb. – Rockford Lake in Gage County no longer is on health alert after testing revealed no elevated toxin levels for two straight weeks.

During water testing two weeks ago, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality detected elevated toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms in the lake. Health alerts are lifted when algal toxin levels are below advisory concentration for two consecutive weeks.

Lakes with beaches and those that allow power boating are tested weekly through the summer months.

A park permit is required of each vehicle entering Rockford Lake State Recreation Area.