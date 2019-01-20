RODEO HONORS

Hastings rodeo awards volunteer, committee member of the year awards

Hastings, Neb. (January 18, 2019) – Four people have been honored by the Adams County (Neb.) Ag Society for their work in promoting rodeos in Hastings, Neb.

Roger Pesek and Patrick Niles were recognized for their volunteer work and committee work, respectively, with the Oregon Trail Rodeo, the PRCA rodeo held each August in Hastings. Both men are residents of Hastings.

Heather Mohling, Glenvil, was honored for her volunteer work, and Trish Hinrichs, Ayr, was honored for her work as a committee member with the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, held each June in Hastings .

Pesek has been volunteering with the pro rodeo for the past ten years. The Burwell, Neb. native helped with the Burwell rodeo before moving to Hastings. He helps untie calves and helps with the stripping chute, where the bareback riggings, bronc saddles and bull ropes are taken off the bucking livestock after each ride.

Niles, a member of the Adams Co. Ag Society board, has volunteered with the pro rodeo for the last decade. He helps with the livestock, making sure pens are set up and animals are fed and watered. He also helps with the stripping chute and in the arena.

With the high school finals rodeo, Mohling has spearheaded its annual Partner Up rodeo, held on the last day of the finals. She brings in her horses for participant children to ride, and coordinates the event. She gives credit to the high school youth who mentor the kids during the event. “They’re a great bunch of kids to work with.”

Hinrichs, a member of the Adams County Ag Society board, has helped with the high school rodeo for the past five years. She is in charge of the cutting event, often arriving at the arena by 5:30 am and staying till the day’s activities are over. She helps coordinate judges for the high school rodeo queen pageant, and during the rodeo, fills in wherever she is needed. “If I see an empty spot (where help is needed), I take it.” She loves watching the high school youth compete. “It’s the joy of watching the kids, and what they’ve gone through to qualify for finals.”

All four honorees received a custom-made buckle for their efforts.

The 2019 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo will be held June 13-15. More than 100 high school youth from across the state qualify to compete at the event.

The 28th annual Oregon Trail Rodeo, sanctioned by the PRCA, will be held August 23-25.

For more information on both events, visit the fairground’s website at www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com.