Rodeo three-peat

Oregon bareback rider third consecutive Buffalo Bill Rodeo title;

2019 champs are crowned

North Platte, Neb. (June 15, 2019) – North Platte is Austin Foss’ sweet spot.

For the third year in a row, the Terrebonne, Oregon cowboy has won the bareback riding at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

This time, it was 89 points aboard the Beutler and Son horse Nutrena’s Foxy Lady.

He was complimentary of the mare, a ten-year-old sorrel. “That horse is a little stronger, and pretty nice, really. She had those moves that made her a little more challenging. She was definitely the one you want to win.”

Before Foss left home, he put on the 2018 Buffalo Bill Rodeo buckle he’d won last year. “I pulled it out of the case and said, ‘I’ve never put you on before but you’re going back to where you came from.’ It turned out to be good luck.”

Foss has competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) three times and is having another good year. “It’s been amazing,” he said. “I thank the Lord my body’s intact. Knock on wood, I’m one hundred percent. I have a few small injuries here and there, but if you’re not sore and you’re not hurting, you shouldn’t be riding bareback horses because that’s pretty much the name of the game.”

The 27 year old rancher joked that maybe North Platte should be his second home, because of his wins at the rodeo. “I’d love to (live in North Platte),” he said. “There’s plenty of good looking black cattle here, and it’s all ranch country.”

Foss is ranked seventh in the PRCA world standings.

The saddle bronc riding title went to Mitch Pollock.

The 26 year old cowboy rode the Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. horse Nutrena’s Rage for 88 points to win the 2019 title.

North Platte is just another string of good rodeos for the Winnemucca, Nev. man. “The last few weeks have been really good,” he said. “I’ve been drawing really good horses, and trying to keep things simple, and it’s worked out for me.” He’s won money at rodeos in Santa Maria, Calif. and Central Point Ore., among others in the last weeks.

Pollock is a latecomer to rodeo. He played baseball at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and didn’t get on his first bucking horse till he was twenty years old. When he got on one, he was hooked. “I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said. He took advantage of all four years of college rodeo eligibility, staying at the college till he was 24 and earning six associates degrees. “I got a lot of school under my belt,” he said, “which made my mom happy, too.”

Pollock is ranked nineteenth in the world standings.

North Platte has been the best part of bull rider Parker Breding’s week.

The Edgar, Mont. cowboy got bucked off at the rodeo in Newtown, N.D. on Friday, so his win at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo was appreciated.

He made the eight second buzzer on the Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. bull Bullet Proof for 83 points.

The twenty-six year old cowboy has made three trips to the WNFR and is hoping for a fourth trip this year. This year hasn’t been as good as previous years, but he’s still ranked third in the PRCA world standings with more than $82,000 won. “I haven’t won quite as much at this point as I had last year,” he said. “This year’s been a little slower but I’m figuring it out and getting on a roll again, and things are looking up.”

He’s done some “mental intervention,” as he calls it. “I had to go back to not thinking so much when I ride, and just trust that I know how to do it. That’s made a world of difference here lately.”

Breding is the son of five-time WNFR qualifier Scott Breding. His dad is proud of his son. “He doesn’t say those words, but you can hear the excitement in his voice when I call him with good news. He gets more excited than I am.”

The 2019 Trail Boss Award was awarded to Jerry Woodruff, D.V.M. A volunteer with the rodeo since 1991, Woodruff has helped with arena and rodeo production upgrades, construction of the rodeo committee shack, installationof the crow’s nest, new roughstock pens, new bucking chutes, and arena fencing. As a veterinarian, he has had an integral part in overseeing the animal welfare of the rodeo livestock and contestants’ performance horses. Woodruff is one of the many “silent” contributors who works tirelessly to make sure the details are taken care of for the rodeo.

Other 2019 champions include steer wrestler Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. (7.5 seconds on two head), tie-down roper Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. (17.6 seconds on two head); team ropers Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson, both of Casper, Wyo. (5.0 seconds), and barrel racer Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo. (17.44 seconds).

NEBRASKAland Days activities continue until June 22. Next weekend’s highlights include the prime rib sandwich feed on June 18; Carnival Americana (through June 22); a concert on June 21, featuring Jake Owen with special guests the Casey Donahew Band and the Whiskey Bent Band; and a concert on June 22, featuring Kane Brown with special guests Lindsay Ell and Travis Denning. Tickets are available online at www.NebraskalandDays.com. For more information, visit the website.

Results, North Platte, Nebraska – Buffalo Bill Rodeo 2019

Bareback riding – 2019 champion: Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore.

1. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 89 points on Nutrena’s Foxy Lady; 2. Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo. 86; 3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 83.5; 4. (tie) Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga., Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., and Mason Clements, Draper, Utah 82 each; 7. (tie) Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. and Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan. 81 each.

Steer wrestling – 2019 champion: Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla.

1st go round

1. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 3.4 seconds; 2. Bridger Anderson, Alva, Okla. 3.6; 3.(tie) Sam Goings, Fallon, Nev. and Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla. 3.7 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn. 3.8; 6. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 3.9.

2nd go-round

1. Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb. 3.7 seconds; 2. (tie) Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 3.8 each; 4. (tie) Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. and Jarek Van Petten, Meriden, Kan. 3.9 each. 6. (tie) Riley Westhaver, Alva, Okla., Nick Guy, Parker, Colo., Del Ray Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb. and Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho 4.0 each.

Average

1. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 7.5 on 2 head; 2. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 7.8; 3. (tie) Jarek Van Petten, Ingalls, Kan. and Stetson Jorgenson, Blackfoot, Idaho 8.0 each; 5. (tie) Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., Tyler Pearson, Atoka, Okla. and J.D.Struxness, Alva, Okla. 8.2 each.

Tie-down roping – 2019 champion: Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla.

1st go-round

1. (tie) J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas and Justin Smith, Leesville, La. 8.4 seconds; 3. Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa 8.5; 4. Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, Mich. 9.1; 5. Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D. 9.5; 6. (tie) Ty Baker, Van Horn, Texas, and King Pickett, Collinsville, Texas 9.6 each.

2nd go-round

1. (tie) Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La. 7.8 seconds each; 3. Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo. 7.9; 4. (tie) Caleb Bullock, Boise City, Okla., and Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa 8.0 each. 6. Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas 8.3.

Average

1. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. 17.6 seconds on 2 head; 2. Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa 17.9; 3. Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas 18.0; 4. Trey Young, Dupree, S.D. 18.4; 5. (tie) Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, Mich., Justin Smith, Leesville, La. and J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas 18.8 each.

Saddle bronc riding – 2019 champion: Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev.

1. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev. 88 points on Nutrena’s Rage; 2. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 87; 3. Spencer Wright, Milford,Utah 86.5; 4. (tie) Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa and Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M. 85 each; 6. (tie)

Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. and Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 83.5 each; 8. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo.82.

Team roping – 2019 champions: Kellan Johnson, Casper, Wyo./Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo.

1. Kellan Johnson, Casper, Wyo./Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo. 5.0 seconds; 2. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla./Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colo. 5.3; 3. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla./Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla. 5.7; 4. Jay Tittel, Pueblo, Colo./Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas 6.1; 5. Corey Whinnery, Powderhorn, Colo./Robert Murphy, Congress, Ariz. 6.4; 6.Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D./Jesse Dale, Timberlake, S.D. 6.5; 7. Denton Taylor, Craig, Colo./Dusty Taylor, Craig, Colo. 6.6; 8. Travis Bounds, Clifton, Colo./T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo. 6.7.

Barrel racing – 2019 champion: Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo. 1. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo. 17.44 seconds; 2. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 17.64; 3. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 17.85; 4. Chris Gibson, Windsor, Colo. 17.89; 5. Skyla Whitters, Glencoe, Okla. 17.91; 6. Tammy Fisher, Ledbetter, Texas 17.92; 7. Tamara Reinhardt, Canadian, Texas 17.95; 8. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 17.96; 9. Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla. 18.03; 10. Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn. 18.04; 11. Deb Cox, Mullen, 18.06; 12. Cally Kindred, Harrold, S.D. 18.11.

Bull riding – 2019 champion: Parker Breding, Edgar, Montana

1. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 83 points on Bullet Proof; 2. Tom Patrick, Loveland, Colo. 80; 3. Kyle Gardner, Kersey, Colo. 79; 4. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 77; 5. Zach Parker, Ft. Scott, Kan. 76.5; 6. Wyatt Rogers, Tahlequah, Okla. 74.

** All results are unofficial.