Rodney Atkins, LOCASH, Rodney Carrington and Red Wanting Blue to Bring Entertainment to the 2019 Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY, NE – The Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships is thrilled to announce three nights of entertainment for the 2019 Buffalo County Fair! Kicking off the weekend on Friday July 26th will be Rodney Carrington. On Saturday July 27th Rodney Atkins and LOCASH will Co-Headline this huge night of country music. Both shows will light up the LandMark Implement Arena with their comedy and country sounds. Returning to Kearney on Sunday July 28th will be Red Wanting Blue in the Buffalo Corral.

“We are excited with this year’s entertainment lineup. Rodney Atkins and LOCASH have both played in Kearney and put on phenomenal shows – this year will be no different. Both artists have new songs out and bring a fresh sound to country music”, Fair Manager Dave Roseberry stated. “We strive to bring a variety of options to the Buffalo County Fair and hope we can find the right combination each year. We have been successful with a comedy night and Rodney Carrington will bring that high energy comedy that we are looking for”.

Tickets go on sale March 8th at 10 am. Rodney Carrington tickets range from $25 to $45 plus fees. Rodney Atkins + LOCASH range from $30 to $50 plus fees. Red Wanting Blue presale tickets will be $15 plus fees from March 8th through March 31st and $20 plus fees after this date. All tickets available at: www.etix.com or by calling 866.301.1201.

Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor, and writer who has recorded

eight major record label comedy albums selling over 3 million copies. Morning Wood

has been certified gold and Greatest Hits has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Rodney starred in his own TV sitcom Rodney, which ran for two seasons on ABC. He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film Beer for My Horses. In 2011

Rodney partnered with the ACA (American Country Awards) by presenting at their

awards show and hosting the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on Fox.

According to Pollstar, Rodney has been one of the top ten highest grossing touring

comedians for the last ten years and among the to top 5 the last several years. Rodney

is on track to be in the top 5 again this year. He regularly performs to sold out crowds

across the US and Canada. His latest Netflix special ‘Here Comes The Truth” is available now. His latest album “Here Comes the Truth” is available on iTunes & Google Play For Mature Audiences ONLY!

Rodney Atkins has more than two decades in country music, it’s hard to imagine that the Tennessee-born Atkins could still treasure the difficult moments and the arduous process of creating a song from the ground up. But he’s just the kind of artist who loves the roots as much as the tree. With six No. 1 hits under his belt, four studio LP’s and over 13 million units sold, Atkins is more invested than ever in making honest, authentic records that tell a story and showcase his unique place in the world, which is exactly what he does on his forthcoming fifth LP. But it took a moment, about three years ago, for him to take stock not just of where he’d been, but where he was going.

“Authenticity is everything to me,” says Atkins, who created much of the album from his own home studio in the hills of Nashville. “It’s being honest, being real. Not being afraid to reveal that piece of you. It’s about being willing to put it out there.” Indeed, there are songs about fitting in and finding a place, about our weaknesses and joys, about watching children grow and about simply letting go. Known for his numerous hits including six chart-topping tracks: “Take A Back Road,” “It’s America,” “Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy),” “These Are My People,” “Watching You” and “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)” – it’s a sonic progression that will excite and captivate both new fans and ones who have been on the ride all along.

LOCASH creates a sound that fuses modern Country and classic heartland rock with an edgy vocal blend. With two albums and eight charting singles to their credit, LOCASH broke out in 2015 with their gracious GOLD-certified hit, “I Love This Life,” followed by the flirtatious GOLD-certified #1 smash, “I Know Somebody” – their first trip to the top of the Country radio airplay charts – and 2017’s fun-loving romantic anthem “Ring on Every Finger.” In 2017, they earned their first round of awards show recognition, nominated at the ACM Awards for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, the CMT Music Awards for Duo Video of the Year (“I Know Somebody”), and the CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year. Their latest single “Feels Like A Party,” is the pair’s first release with their new label, BBR Music Group/BMG.

It’s been more than twenty years since Red Wanting Blue first began their long, strange odyssey, and while much has changed for Terry and the rest of the band over those two remarkable decades, the hunger remains. Like the North Star, it’s fixed in the firmament, a guiding light perpetually out of reach. Hunger has been their fuel, their motivation, their essence. Hunger has steered every step of the group’s extraordinary journey, and now, it’s at the heart of their most powerful record yet.

For more information about the Buffalo County Fair, visit www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.