Rogue water bottle causes two-vehicle accident

DESHLER – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a two vehicle accident near Deshler. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office along with Deshler Fire and Rescue responded to a injury accident 1 1/2 miles south of Deshler. A 2005 Chrylsler van, driven by Melinda Buster, 36, of Chester was traveling northbound on County Rd 5400. A 2006 Subaru Station Wagon, driven by Breen Sipes, 39, of Byron was traveling southbound on the same county road. Buster advised a water bottle that had fallen on the floorboard became wedged between her feet and the break pedal. Both vehicles met at the crest of a hill as Buster attempted to retrieve the water bottle, causing Buster’s vehicle to veer into the path of Sipes’. Both drivers avoided a head on crash but collided passenger side to passenger side. Both drivers, who were alone in the vehicles, were transported by Deshler Rescue to Thayer County Health Services for treatment with unknown injuries.