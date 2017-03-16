class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Rollover accident occurred near Sumner Tuesday | KRVN Radio

Rollover accident occurred near Sumner Tuesday

BY KRVN News | March 16, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Rollover accident occurred near Sumner Tuesday
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

An 81-year-old man escaped with minor injuries following a one-vehicle rollover accident in northeastern Dawson County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported shortly before 3:00pm along Highway 40 about 3 miles west of Sumner. Eldon Neben of California was driving an eastbound pickup when it went into the ditch and colliding with a culvert causing it to go airborne and eventually landing on it’s roof. Neben was transported by Sumner Rescue to a Kearney hospital where he was treated and released. Seatbelts were in use and the pickup was totaled.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments