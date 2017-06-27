Rollover crash west of Lexington results in death

One person has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Lexington at approximately 10:48 p.m. on Monday. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was westbound on Road 755 just past Road 431 when he lost control of the vehicle, a Black 1998 Toyota Sienna, and slid into the north ditch about one-mile west of Lexington.

The vehicle struck a power pole, rolled several times, ejecting the driver. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department transported the injured person to Lexington Regional Health Center, where he later died.

The victim was identified as 24 year old Jose Ricardo Velasquez Jr. of Lexington. Authorities determined he was not wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

