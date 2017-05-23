Rotary plans Multi-Sport Trail Challenge for Aug. 19

May 22, 2017 – Kearney’s Rotary clubs and the Kearney Whitewater Association have created a new challenge event for Kearney like no other. Kayaking on Kearney’s new water trail, dirt trail mountain biking on Meadowlark North’s rolling hills, and running at Yanney Park. Unlike traditional competitions, the event is spread out over an entire day – and with a theme much like a solar eclipse, day will turn into night during the challenge.

The event is part of the Great American Solar Eclipse activities planned for the Aug. 19-21 weekend, with the total solar eclipse occurring Monday, Aug. 21. Visitors to Kearney and Kearney area residents are welcome to participate.

Competitors can register for one, two or all three events. Each race will have its own winners and own prizes – not just for first, second, and third place, but also a judge’s choice award for best decorations or best dressed, based on a sci-fi theme. Race award categories are based on age range and male or female. Age 19 and Older category may register for all three races. The Age 18 and Under category may only register for the 5k Run/Walk. Adults Age 19 and older who complete all challenges will be eligible for the grand prize.

The Multi-Sport Trail Challenge will consist of these trails and sports:

Kayak race starting at Yanney Park on the water trail in the morning

Dirt trail mountain bike race on the hills of Meadowlark North Park in the afternoon

5k run/walk race on the paved trails from Yanney Park at night

Participation fee is $20 per event, or $50 for the combined tri-challenge (all events). Proceeds for the event will go to continuing development of the Kearney Whitewater Trail.

To register, go to Eventbrite.com, and search for Kearney Multi-Sport Trail Challenge. Rules and more information is on that site, with updates at facebook.com/krnytrailchallenge.

Questions to organizer and Kearney Noon Rotary member Michael Graves at michael.graves1977@gmail.com.