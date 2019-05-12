Rowe Adventures: Become a Bird Scientist

Gibbon, NE — Do you have a budding birder in your family? Well come on out to Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary to learn what birding is all about! In celebration of Migratory Bird Month, Rowe is holding a Become a Bird Scientist event as part of our Rowe Adventures education series on Saturday May 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. This event is an introduction to bird watching for the whole family!

At 9:00 am, guest speaker UNK professor, Letty Reichart, will be discussing how scientists use mist nets to capture birds to place a leg band for scientific studies. In addition, guided hikes will occur at 10:00 am and 11:00 am with an expert birder to provide helpful tips and tricks for identifying birds. Bird related children’s activities, such as using utensils to learn about different bird beaks and matching birds based upon their song, will take place at the nature center.

This program is free to attend, but free will donations are encouraged.

Sign up for a Rowe Adventures Pass! If a family receives five punches by January 2020, they will receive a free crane viewing trip for four people on our crane viewing family night during the 2020 Sandhill Crane Viewing Season.

For more information check out their website rowe.audubon.org or call them at (308) 468-5282. For directions to Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary and more information about the event visit rowe.audubon.org or follow Rowe Sanctuary on Facebook.