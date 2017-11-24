Ruck marchers to present Bill Moos with game ball at Black Friday game

Lincoln, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Veterans and the University of Iowa Veterans Association are rucking from Iowa to Nebraska to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The volunteers participated in a 344 mile ruck march kicking off at Kinnick Stadium on November 15th.

The march will finish at Memorial Stadium when the ruckers present the game ball to University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos at 1:30 p.m. on game day in the Northwest Corner of the field.

Team Iowa handed off the game ball to team Nebraska at Freedom Rock in Menlo, Iowa on November 19th. Team Nebraska will spend four days marching the game ball home to Memorial Stadium in time for the Nebraska vs. Iowa football game on November 24 at 3 p.m.

Each volunteer rucking carries 20 pounds of personal belongings to honor the 20 veterans who take their own lives every day.

For more information visit http://thingstheycarry.com, The Things They Carry Ruck March (Facebook) or email veterans@unl.edu.