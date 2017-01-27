Rules spat threatens to bring Nebraska Legislature to a halt

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A proposal that would make it easier for Nebraska lawmakers to overcome a filibuster is threatening to bring this year’s legislative session to a halt.

Legislative debate slowed to a crawl once again on Friday as senators worked behind the scenes to try to reach a compromise. The proposed rule change would increase the burden on senators who are trying to block a bill when they’re outnumbered by supporters.

Conservative-leaning senators who hold a majority in the Legislature say they’re frustrated that progressive lawmakers have blocked their priorities and prevented them from passing bills they believe most voters support.

Progressive senators say the conservatives are trying to silence minority voices and change the culture in the ostensibly nonpartisan Legislature, which has traditionally relied on compromise.