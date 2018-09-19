Runza opens in Lexington

On Wednesday, the 84th location in the Runza Restaurant chain will open today in Lexington, Nebraska at the intersection of Hwy 283 and Plum Creek Parkway.

A private, pre-opening party was held last night for business vendors, employees, civic leaders, family and friends. Over 100 guests enjoyed their favorite Runza Restaurant menu items as well as a chance to tour the new store.

Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National, commented on the local support represented at the event. “Lexington is a thriving community and Runza is pleased to be part of the growth! We are very excited to bring Runza Restaurants to a new market.”

Spencer Isaacson is the Franchisee. The store employs 25 staff members.

Runza Restaurants – famous for the Runza Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers; and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises 84 restaurants in Nebraska (80), Colorado (Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda & Council Bluffs), and Kansas (Lawrence).