class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336127 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Runza opens in Lexington | KRVN Radio

Runza opens in Lexington

BY Runza National | September 19, 2018
Home News Regional News
Runza opens in Lexington
RRN/Runza in Lexington.

    On Wednesday, the 84th location in the Runza Restaurant chain will open today in Lexington, Nebraska at the intersection of Hwy 283 and Plum Creek Parkway.

A private, pre-opening party was held last night for business vendors, employees, civic leaders, family and friends. Over 100 guests enjoyed their favorite Runza Restaurant menu items as well as a chance to tour the new store.

Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National, commented on the local support represented at the event. “Lexington is a thriving community and Runza is pleased to be part of the growth! We are very excited to bring Runza Restaurants to a new market.”

Spencer Isaacson is the Franchisee. The store employs 25 staff members.

Runza Restaurants – famous for the Runza Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers; and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises 84 restaurants in Nebraska (80), Colorado (Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda & Council Bluffs), and Kansas (Lawrence).

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments