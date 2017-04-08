Rural church treasurer enters plea to theft of funds

A former rural Cozad church employee entered a no contest plea to felony theft on Thursday in Dawson County District Court. 34 year old Candice Hasbrouck was accused of embezzling more than $46,000 from St. John’s Lutheran Church where she was the treasurer since 2009, according to court records.

In November, 2016, Hasbrouck, was charged with theft of more than $5,000, a Class IIA felony.

She entered her no contest plea to theft of at least $500, but no more than $1,500. Under Nebraska law, a Class IV felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment of no more than five years or a fine or no more than $10,000, or both. There is no minimum term of imprisonment. Her plea deal carries a requirement that she make restitution. A jury trial had been set for Hasbrouck on April 11.

Court documents indicate a professional accounting firm audited the church’s financial records between November 2013 and September 2016 and discovered that the church was missing more than $46,000.

Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton was appointed special prosecutor in the case due to a conflict of interest in the Dawson County Attorney’s Office.

District Judge Jim Doyle accepted the plea and set Hasbrouck’s sentencing for May 22 at 8:30 a.m.