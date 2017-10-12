Rural Cozad house fire contained with closed door

Cozad Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday about 11 miles north of Cozad. The call came in around 12:30pm according to Fire Chief Dan Niles. Niles says it started in a bedroom on the main floor with the bedroom fully engulfed in flames at one point. But, Niles says the door to the room was closed at the time and the fire largely went out due to lack of oxygen. There was heavy smoke damage through the rest of the house.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted to help determine the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were affected by the fire.