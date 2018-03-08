Rural Curtis man arrested after wife struck by pickup

A rural Curtis man has been arrested after his wife was struck by a pickup he was driving. Forty-year-old(40) Matthew Farr is charged in Frontier County Court with 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Around 6:02pm Monday evening, the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office and rescue personnel were called the Matthew and Verena Farr residence near Curtis. The 42-year-old woman had been run over by the back dual tires of a Ford F-250 pickup driven by Matthew Farr. Verena Farr was assessed as having multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte by ambulance and later flown to a hospital in Omaha.

A court report by a Frontier County Sheriff’s Deputy indicates that the couple had been arguing in the pickup when Matthew allegedly reached over to open the door and pushed her out of the pickup. The pickup then went forward and stopped on top of her and then eventually moved off of her. A preliminary breath test administered to Matthew resulted in a reading of .49 according to the report.

A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case. The next hearing for Farr was scheduled for April 6, 2018 at 9:30am for preliminary hearing. His bond was set at 10% of $500,000.