Rural Dawson County home destroyed in early Monday fire

Lexington, Neb. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a report early Monday of a house fire at 75875 Road 428, located about 5 miles northwest of Lexington in a rural area. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded at 1:57 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry. Berry says 12 firefighters went to the scene and upon arrival saw that the house was “fully engulfed” and the roof had collapsed. Firefighters were able to see through three sides of the burning structure. Berry says there was little firefighters could do to save the structure, so they concentrated on keeping it from spreading from the house, specifically to a row of trees by the house. There were no injuries to any firefighters and the homeowner was on vacation, so no one was at home at the time the fire broke out.

Berry says the State Fire Marshal arrived Monday afternoon and conducted an investigation into the fire, but because of the extensive damage to the home was not able to determine a cause. Berry says there will be no further investigation by the Lexington Rural Fire Department or the State Fire Marshal. But the homeowners insurance provider could conduct an independent investigation.

Berry says assistance was provided by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills Energy (as a precaution as there was no natural gas involved), and Dawson Public Power District. Berry also was thankful to Darr Feedlot for allowing access to a water well so firefighters could refill their tankers.

The amount of loss is undetermined at this time.