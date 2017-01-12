class="single single-post postid-208040 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Rural Lexington residence gutted by fire

BY KRVN News | January 12, 2017
RRN/ Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Lexington Thursday morning January 12, 2017.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday was called to a fire at a rural residence approximately 3 miles west of Lexington.  Firefighters battled the stubborn blaze in bitter-cold conditions. The fire in the one-story, wood-structure was reported around 7:00 a.m. by a passerby, according to one of the firefighters. Firefighters were able to douse the flames but the house was still smoldering several hours later.

The State Fire Marshal went to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze. Authorities were trying to locate the owner, who was believed to be from the North Platte area. The residence, located just north of the intersection of Roads 755 & 429,  was destroyed.  The Dawson County Sheriff’s office assisted by directing traffic away from the scene.

