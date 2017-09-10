Rural Nebraskans helped Texans on Sunday

Click here for photo album of hurricane relief supply delivery.

Volunteers with a Bertrand area outreach called “Hurricane Relief from the Heartland of Nebraska” made their way into some Texas communities on Sunday delivering relief supplies to survivors of Hurricane Harvey. It’s being done in affiliation with the All American Beef Battalion. The supplies were collected last week in several area communities. They were loaded on a semi and an enclosed trailer pulled by a pickup on Friday. The group traveled on Saturday and arrived Sunday in Sour Lake, Texas a community of about 1,800 people located about 75 miles northeast of Houston.

Virginia Kipp of Bertrand is among the delegation on the relief trip. She said officials in Sour Lake told them that there are around 600 houses in the community and “not one of them was saved”. She said everyone is so appreciative of whatever items was brought from Nebraska. One gentleman in charge told them to not worry about anything going to waste as whatever might not be needed there would be trucked to where it would be needed, even to Florida after Hurricane Irma passes.

Kipp says the supplies they brought was distributed within a couple of hours but, they took on a another mission, for the National Guard, in using their semi to deliver a load of MRE meals and water 18 miles down the road to Kountze, TX. An army truck can only move about two pallets of such supplies at a time but, Kipp says with the semi they were able to take 9 pallets to the community. Other supplies were to be delivered to a care home.