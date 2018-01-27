Rural Overton fire destroys building

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to an outbuilding fire Friday afternoon on agricultural property about 8 miles southeast of Lexington. Rescue Chief Doug Glaze was commanding officer at the scene. He says the sheet metal building, owned by David Kearney, was fully engulfed upon arrival and completely destroyed. Glaze said the building contained some tractors, a truck along with other farm equipment. The cause is suspected to be electrical. Glaze said they were assisted by Overton Volunteer Fire Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson Public Power District.