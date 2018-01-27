class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286887 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Rural Overton fire destroys building

BY KRVN News | January 27, 2018
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to an outbuilding fire Friday afternoon on agricultural property about 8 miles southeast of Lexington. Rescue Chief Doug Glaze was commanding officer at the scene. He says the sheet metal building, owned by David Kearney, was fully engulfed upon arrival and completely destroyed. Glaze said the building contained some tractors, a truck along with other farm equipment. The cause is suspected to be electrical. Glaze said they were assisted by Overton Volunteer Fire Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson Public Power District.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
