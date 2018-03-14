Rural pickup crash kills Dorchester man

DORCHESTER – A Dorchester man is dead after his pickup crashed into a ditch late Saturday night.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection Road 1300 and Road K or roughly seven miles southwest of Dorchester. Upon arrival, deputies located a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup that had left the road and ended up on its side. Inside of the vehicle were two occupants, 67 year old Norman Sokolik and 63 year old Karen Sokolik both of Dorchester. Norman was pronounced dead at the scene. Karen was transported to Lincoln for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but early indication suggests the pickup was driving westbound and attempted to turn north and was not able to remain on the roadway. Use of seatbelts is unknown. The Dorchester Rescue Squad and Crete Rescue responded to the scene.