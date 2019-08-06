“Rural Radio Forum: Rural Infrastructure – Roads, Bridges & Broadband”

“Rural Infrastructure – Roads, Bridges & Broadband” is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum. It will air on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 3:00pm to 4:00pm CT on 880 AM KRVN-Lexington, and at select other times on 840 AM KTIC-West Point, 104.9 FM KTMX-York, and 960 AM KNEB-Scottsbluff, on the Rural Radio Network.

Guests of this special program will include U.S. Senator, Deb Fischer; Director Kyle Schneweis, Nebraska Department of Transportation; Chair of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Mary Ridder; Sumner producer, Bart Beattie, and others.

In this first part of a special two-part series focusing on infrastructure in Nebraska,the Rural Radio Network will devote an hour of air time across our network of stations as we talk with experts from the national, state, and local levels about the condition of the roads and bridges across Nebraska, not only in light of the recent floodings, but also into the future. Then, we’ll dive in and discuss rural broadband internet and the challenges faced by rural producers, and more! The second part of this two-part series will focus on the challenges of human infrastructure in rural Nebraska. That forum is scheduled to air in early November.

The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at RuralRadio.com.