RV Pads and Tent Camping Sites to Close for the Season at Upper Big Blue NRD’s Recharge Lake & Pioneer Trails

YORK, Neb. – The Upper Big Blue NRD will be closing the RV Pads and Tent Camping sites at Recharge Lake (York) and Pioneer Trails (Aurora) Recreation Areas for the winter season on Thursday, November 1, 2018. However, the Day Use Area, Outdoor Amphitheater, Picnic Shelters, Hiking & Biking Trails, Playground Equipment, Boat Dock, and Boat Ramp will remain open year round. The Upper Big Blue NRD has seen a remarkable amount of use at these recreation areas. During 2018, vehicles of those camping comprised 59 Nebraska counties, 37 states, and 3 foreign countries. The RV Pads and Tent Camping Sites at both sites will re-open in the spring of 2019.

The Upper Big Blue NRD owns and manages five recreation areas across the nine county District. These recreational areas serve multiple purposes including protecting lives and property through the use of dams and flood control structures. They also include hiking and biking trails to promote good health. The recreation area lakes are stocked with a bounty of game fish. Native grasses and trees create havens for wildlife and game birds. These NRD areas provide opportunities to interact with Nebraska’s natural resources in a hands-on way, and the future of our natural resources is protected and preserved for generations of both Nebraskans and out-of-state travelers to enjoy. The “Good Life” of Nebraska is evidenced by the participation of visitors that take a stroll…or a fishing pole…to any one of the 73 NRD owned and managed recreation areas across the state. The Upper Big Blue NRD remains committed to protecting, preserving, and enhancing this quality of life for its District citizens and traveling guests.

The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) protects lives, property and the future of the District through a wide-range of stewardship, management and education programs—from flood control to groundwater monitoring, from irrigation management to outdoor recreation and more. Activities and projects of the Upper Big Blue NRD are reviewed and approved by a locally elected board of directors. The Upper Big Blue NRD is one of 23 Natural Resources Districts across the state. For more information, visit www.upperbigblue.org or call (402) 362-6601.