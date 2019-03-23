Safe Driving Encouraged

Lincoln, Neb. – Turn Around; Don’t Drown.

We read those words on highway signs, in advertisements, on social media, and in newspapers and magazines; yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into flood waters. Second highest percentage of deaths is from walking in or near flood waters.

Although floodwaters are beginning to recede in many areas, dangerous driving conditions will continue for some time.

Driving through floodwaters isn’t the only danger.

With many of Nebraska’s Highways closed as a result of flooding, motorists are reminded to remain cautious on marked detour routes as additional traffic will be traveling in new patterns for the foreseeable future. Unfamiliar routes and increased traffic require patience and awareness to keep all travelers safe.

Plan ahead and check www.511.nebraska.gov for updates on conditions and closures. For those traveling in neighboring Iowa, checkhttp://511ia.org/.

As always, motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in an approved car safety seat.

In agriculture news: Livestock producers do not need to wait for FEMA approval prior to disposal of dead animals. Producers are advised to take photos and keep detailed records of the animals they dispose of. For further information on animal disposal, refer to the disposal of animal carcasses guidance at http://deq.ne.gov/Publica.nsf/Pages/06-201 and call the Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550.