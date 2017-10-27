Safely Dispose of Un-Used Prescriptions at Takeback Event in Kearney

Kearney, Neb. – The Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office is hosting a Prescription Takeback Event on Saturday, October 28th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital’s north parking lot “M.”

Nationally, prescription drugs are the second most abused category of drugs after marijuana, with one in five young adults reporting that they have abused a prescription drug. Most young adults report having gotten prescription drugs from friends or family without them knowing. In Buffalo County, 20% of high

schoolers report that it is easy to get prescription drugs.

“Improperly disposing of prescription drugs leads to easier access for those looking to abuse drugs not meant for them,” said Wanda Fedorchik, substance abuse prevention coordinator at Buffalo County Community Partners.“This event makes drug disposal easy and safe for the entire community. It provides an opportunity to clean your cupboards of things that might create risk in the future. It’s a great way to be proactive about drug abuse at the community level,” Fedorchik said.

The takeback service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The drugs will be disposed of safely by local law enforcement. The event is put on in partnership with CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney/Holdrege Elk’s Lodge #984, Positive Pressure, and Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is funded in part by federal and Nebraska Department of Health and Human services funds. Positive Pressure is a community coalition powered by Buffalo County Community Partners that seeks to create a healthy environment for the Buffalo County community regarding the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.

Buffalo County Community Partners is a non-profit organization that seeks to assess, strengthen, and promote the health of Buffalo County through the promotion of the Buffalo County 2020 Vision. The 2020 Vision introduces five strategic directions and targets for attainment by the year 2020. For more information on how you can assist in building a healthier Buffalo County, visit bcchp.org.