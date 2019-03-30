Salestrom donates Martin Guitar to KHS

Jim Salestrom, a Kearney High School alumni and nationally known musician, donated a Martin guitar to the KHS music department after a recent concert in Kearney. Salestrom’s gift was given in appreciation for the education he received at KPS. Nathan LeFeber, KHS Band Director, was on hand to accept the gift which will be checked out to students interested in playing the guitar. “Using a guitar like that will give a young musician a real sense of pride,” Salestrom said.

According to LeFeber, the Martin guitar is all mahogany and made with the highest quality. It has an electric pick up and came with a very sturdy case. It is a valuable guitar.

In an email sent to Nathan and the KHS Faculty, Salestrom stated that he ‘is grateful for the education he received at Kearney Public Schools and will always be grateful’. “Nathan LeFeber is a very good person and students will remember him 40 years from now, the same as I remember Fran Wilson, Tom, and Jim Anderson, and many, many more teachers from my time at KHS (circa 1969-1974),” wrote Salestrom.

Salestrom has performed with a multitude of stars including Amy Grant, Vince Gill, John Denver, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and many others.