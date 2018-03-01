Salt and Ice Melt Hot Commodities This Winter

GOTHENBURG – Nebraska Salt and Grain (NSG) supplies ice melting materials all over the mid west, not just Nebraska. This year’s harsh winter has put their products in high demand.

No matter how well a city, county or municipality of any kind plans for the season, it’s hard to prepare for the winter driving conditions it may encounter. Therefore, the demand for salt and other supplies can ebb and flow a great deal for NSG in Gothenburg. Monte Kratzensein with NSG’s Quality control and Customer Relations says that several factors go in to ice melt delivery.

“Hospitals and schools are our top priority,” Kratzenstein said, “they may not be our biggest tonage, but they are the most important for us safety wise. In storm conditions it can’t just be first-come-first-served.”

Kratzenstein said that another factor is the safety of their drivers. He mentioned that they supply product all year long, but when the snow starts to fly, that’s when the calls come into NSG.

“Demand is high when the weather is bad,” Kratzenstein said, “we have to consider the safety of our drivers in those situations, certainly that plays a factor in delivery too.”

NSG also works to make sure that their customers are prepared for the winter.

“Our sales people keep a close eye on supply for our clients,” Kratzenstein said, “we have a lot of people involved and this company has been around for forty years, communication is key in this business.”

Kratzenstein said this harsh winter has been a challenge for everyone. With any luck ice melt will not be in such high demand for the rest of the winter.