Salvage yard permit approved in Lexington

The Lexington City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to approve a conditional use permit for a salvage yard operation at 507 West Vine Street. The City Planning Commission had previously recommend approval. Development Services Director Bill Brecks said it would be located over 5 lots. Applicant Edgar Guitierrez already operates a repair shop on the property and wishes to salvage junk cars. Brecks says the salvage yard operation fits the City’s comprehensive Plan and an 8′ fence is being erected around the property. Some buildings on the property will also be torn down.

Council Member John Salem expressed reservations of the view of the property from the nearby Adams Street overpass. A sentiment also expressed by Mayor John Fagot. In the end the Council voted 4 to 0 to approve the conditional use permit.

Mayor Fagot expressed his appreciation to Curt Bennett and Keevin Hardiman who are stepped down from the City Planning Commission. He nominated Chris Denker and Barb Margritz to take their places. Both were approved.

The Council set a special meeting for October 13th at 8:00am to conduct a work session.

During public comments Nola Reed approached the Council on a request create a milkweed garden on Liberty Street. She also offered a bag of milkweed seed for the project. Reed said the milkweeds would benefit monarch butterflies among other environmental benefits. Mayor Fagot said the City had not reached any decision yet on Reed’s request but, accepted the bag of milkweed seed.