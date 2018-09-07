Salvage yard permit recommended for approval in Lexington

The Lexington Planning Commission has recommended to the City Council that conditional use permit be approved for a salvage yard operation in the community. It would be located at 507 West Vine Street where a salvage operation previously operated. Development Services Director Bill Brecks addressed the Commission during a public hearing Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. He said the applicant Edgar Gutierrez operates Edgar’s Japanese Auto Repair at the site and would like to also salvage autos. No recycling or burning activities would take place.

Brecks says Guteirrez will also erect an 8′ solid fence around the property and that he has had good cooperation from previous contacts with him. Chairman Doug Heineman raised the issue that he would prefer that everything be kept behind the fence. City Attorney Brian Copley assured him that was part of City Code. There were no other public comments during the hearing and the recommendation was approved unanimously. The application is tentativly planned to go before the City County at it’s September 25th meeting.

Longtime Planning Commission Member Curt Bennett announced he would be resigning at the end of the meeting. He said he will be changing his address soon. Bennett had served on the Commission since October 2004.