Salvation Army tries to raise $250,000 for men’s shelter

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – The Salvation Army says it wants to raise $250,0 to keep its men’s shelter open in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Independent reports the shelter regularly helps several hundred men each year by offering 24 beds and an assortment of programs.

Maj. Chuck Yockey says the program needs a significant long-term investment to continue.

Shelter Director Deny Cacy says the facility works with the men staying there to help them get any identification they might need to get re-established. The organization also helps men find work and get clothing they might need for job interviews and daily life.

