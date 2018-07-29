Sara Fowler Chosen to Lead County Court in Grand Island

Lincoln, Neb. — Sara Fowler, accounting clerk and current acting assistant clerk, has been selected to serve as Hall County Court Clerk Magistrate in Grand Island, one of Nebraska’s largest county courts. Fowler will begin work as Clerk Magistrate on August 1, 2018.

“Sara’s experience with the court, her determination to improve services provided by the Hall County Court, plus her faith in and support for the staff in the Hall County Court make her an excellent choice for clerk magistrate,” according to Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly.

County Court Clerk Magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances and records of the court. Fowler will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Fowler will work in the 9th Judicial District with fellow Clerk Magistrate Sharmin Gonzales of Kearney. Judges Arthur Wetzel and Alfred Corey direct the operation of the county court in Grand Island and Judges Gerald Jorgensen and John Rademacher provide direction in Kearney. Hall and Buffalo Counties are combined to create the 9th Judicial District.