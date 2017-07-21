Sarpy County prosecutor who faces assault charges quits

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A Sarpy County prosecutor facing charges of assault and negligent child abuse has quit her job.

Authorities say Jennifer Hessig resigned Wednesday. Court records say she’s charged with misdemeanor domestic assault for incidents Feb. 3 and July 3 and with five misdemeanor counts of child abuse stemming from the July 3 incident. Hessig has declined to comment.

Her attorney, Julie Bear, said in a written statement that Hessig “has been proactive in addressing the matters in her personal life” and will continue to do so as the matter moves through court.

Hessig and her husband, Bellevue police detective Harold Hessig, were arrested July 4. Prosecutors have declined to charge him.

A Douglas County prosecutor will handle Jennifer Hessig’s case. A Dodge County judge has been assigned to it as well.