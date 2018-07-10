Sasse & Fischer react to Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – Brett Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. The 53-year-old is a solidly conservative, politically connected judge, and was once a law clerk for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. In a prime-time televised White House announcement Monday, Trump said Kavanaugh, “is a brilliant jurist, with a clear and effective writing style, universally regarded as one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time.”

Neb. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, offered her thoughts about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

“It was a privilege to be at the White House this evening when President Trump announced his nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. As the Senate begins the confirmation process, I will be thoroughly reviewing Judge Kavanaugh’s record and I look forward to visiting with him in person.”

Neb. Sen. Ben Sasse, issued the following statement regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

“Brett Kavanaugh is a serious jurist known for careful deliberation. This doesn’t matter to many on the left. Sadly, the #Resistance is going to try to bork him by portraying him as a cross between Lex Luthor and Darth Vader. This isn’t the apocalypse – this is an opportunity to thoroughly review Kavanaugh’s record, debate this seriously, and celebrate our system of checks, balances, and limited government.”