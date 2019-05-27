Sasse Statement on Memorial Day

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387133 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse | May 27, 2019
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day.

“We call this our great experiment in self-government because none of this is inevitable  freedom must be passed from one generation to the next. In the context of history, our freedom is the exception, not the rule. This exception  this freedom  has been purchased in blood. On Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who, in President Lincoln’s words, ‘gave the last full measure of devotion.’ We are grateful for their sacrifice, and work to teach our kids about the blessings they’ve inherited at such a great cost.”

 

 

