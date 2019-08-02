Sasse to make campaign announcement with Nebraska GOP heads

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is set to make a campaign announcement with some of the state’s top Republican officials amid news that a local GOP activist will challenge him in the party’s primary.

Sasse will make the announcement Monday in Omaha alongside Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr, U.S. Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon, and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

The event was announced as former Lancaster County Republican Party Chairman Matt Innis declared his candidacy for Sasse’s seat.

Sasse hasn’t said whether he’ll seek re-election to a second term but is likely to declare he’s running. He has been fundraising and touting his conservative credentials.

Innis questioned Sasse’s previous criticism of President Donald Trump and his decision not to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee.