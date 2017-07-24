Saturday Fire Consumes Davenport Home

DAVENPORT, Neb. – A house in Davenport is considered a total loss after a Saturday evening fire.

The Davenport Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 101 North Oak Avenue around 10:15 p.m., to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames with all four family members safely out of the home. Crews worked for roughly 30 minutes before the fire was deemed contained. Sean Keys was transported to Thayer County Health for treatment of smoke inhalation. It is believed that the cause of the fire was due to electrical failure.

Homeowner, Rebecca Keys, said they lost almost everything.

Sean and Rebecca, and their two daughters Angelina and Jazzmyn, are currently living with a family member and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Edgar Volunteer Fire Department, as well as, Carleton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

If you are interested in helping the Keys family, you can donate to their Go Fund me page by clicking here.

The American Red Cross wants to remind everyone, Be sure to have a plan. Every 8 minutes, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster, such as a home fire. You may have as little as 2 minutes to escape when a fire occurs. Most people mistakenly believe they have more than twice as long to get out. Develop a home fire evacuation plan and practice a minimum of twice a year. (Be sure to include children and pets in your fire drills.) Know 2 ways to escape from every room and designate a safe place to meet outside of the home.

Check all the smoke alarms in your home. Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. By having a working smoke alarm, it doubles your chance of surviving a home fire.