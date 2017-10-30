class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268842 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Saturday Fire Quickly Controlled In Lexington | KRVN Radio

Saturday Fire Quickly Controlled In Lexington

BY Scott Foster | October 30, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Saturday Fire Quickly Controlled In Lexington

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to 410 East 11th street.

According to Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein the fire started in the ceiling most likely because of faulty wiring or an overloaded circuit. Holbein said it was an older home.

While the damage was not extensive, portions of the roof were removed to knock down the fire so Holbein said it was “not overly livable.”

There were no injuries and all five occupants of the home escaped safely. According to Holbein the fire was under control quickly.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments