Saturday Fire Quickly Controlled In Lexington

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday to 410 East 11th street.

According to Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein the fire started in the ceiling most likely because of faulty wiring or an overloaded circuit. Holbein said it was an older home.

While the damage was not extensive, portions of the roof were removed to knock down the fire so Holbein said it was “not overly livable.”

There were no injuries and all five occupants of the home escaped safely. According to Holbein the fire was under control quickly.