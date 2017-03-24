Saturday services for civic-minded Lexington Attorney Wes Lubberstedt

Lexington Attorney and community advocate Wes Lubberstedt died Wednesday in Lexington. He was 82. Lubberstedt and family moved to Lexington in 1971, where he was an attorney with a local law firm. He opened his own practice in 1979 at the present location of the Lexington Community Foundation Office. Lubberstedt was instrumental in the formation of the Lexington Foundation and proudly donated space in his office for the organization.

Lubberstedt was involved in numerous community groups and organizations including the Lexington United Way, Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Council for Economic Development and Keep Lexington Beautiful. Lubberstedt also served as Lexington City Attorney for many years as well as Attorney for Lexington Public Schools for several years. Lubberstedt was active in Dawson Area Development and his love of children had him involved as Guardian ad Litem for them through the court system.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Joshua Stibb officiating.

