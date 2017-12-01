Sawyer Brown to headline 2018 Frontier County Fair!

Country group Sawyer Brown will headline the 2018 Frontier County Fair in Stockville. The show will begin at 7:30pm on July 28, 2018 with The James Lee Band opening it up.

Sawyer Brown was formed in 1981 and have garnered many awards for such hits as “Step that Step”, “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God For You”. Sawyer Brown also recorded “The Nebraska Song” in honor of Nebraska Husker quarterback Brook Berringer who died in a plane crash in 1986. Lead Singer Mark Miller served as a pallbearer at Berringer’s funeral.

The Nebraska-based James Lee Band consists of six members and performs shows across the Midwest. The group is planning the release of their 2nd album in 2018.

Tickets are available from ticketstorm.com for $20.00. Tickets the night of the concert will be $25.00. More information is available on the Frontier County Fair Facebook page, on the web at www.frontiercountyfair.com or calling 308-529-2730.