SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to Close in Fremont

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced today that SBA will close its Fremont Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Dodge County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to Nebraska businesses and residents who were affected by the severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred March 9 – April 1, 2019. Until the center closes, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans,” said Garfield.

Businesses and residents can meet with SBA representatives on the days and times as indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

DODGE COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Fremont City Auditorium – Community Room

925 North Broad St.

Fremont, NE 68025

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11

Even though the deadline to apply for a loan for property damage has passed, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size still have until Dec. 23, 2019, to apply for an economic injury disaster loan to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. Business owners may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Interest rates are 4 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To receive additional disaster assistance information, visit SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.