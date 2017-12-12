Scammers targeting Ne & Ia residents with Bitcoin scam

OMAHA, NE – The FBI Omaha Division is informing members of the public who are receiving a suspicious email throughout Nebraska and Iowa to contact IC3.gov to report any suspicious emails or phone calls. The FBI has determined there is no threat or validity to these emails and they are a scam.

The email demands people to obtain and pay in bitcoin to avoid harm to them and their family. “The FBI takes these allegations very seriously, please be assured there is no credible” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson said in a statement. “We are aware of this situation and ask anyone who may be receiving this type of email to let us know through IC3.gov so we can properly handle it” Johnson said.

To protect against fraud:

– Never give out personal information to someone you did not initiate contact with.

– Before signing up for a contest or e-mail distribution list, make sure the business has a policy not to share your information or sell it to a third party.

– Be leery of anyone you did not initiate contact with who asks for payment using a third party such as MoneyGram or GreenDot prepaid cards.

– Scammers count on your lack of knowledge, so take the time to educate yourself about any offer you receive.

Individuals receiving such emails, phone calls, or needing to report any Internet related crime can file a complaint through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.