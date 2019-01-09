Scheer re-elected Nebraska Legislature speaker

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska state Sen. Jim Scheer has won re-election as speaker of the Legislature.

Scheer, of Norfolk, was uncontested Wednesday in his bid to serve another two-year term presiding over the Legislature. He was sworn into the position by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican.

Scheer, a Republican, says he has always tried to act with integrity, fairness and consistency in the position, which he first won two years ago. He says he won’t give special treatment to any one senator and will treat the one-house, nonpartisan Legislature with respect.

The speaker sets the Legislature’s daily agenda, controls the length of debate on individual bills and serves as a public representative for the institution. Speakers also try to broker agreements among lawmakers when the Legislature has reached an impasse.