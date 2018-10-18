School cook: Kangaroo meat was nutritious part of his chili

POTTER, Neb. (AP) _ A school superintendent says kangaroo meat was mixed with beef in chili served to students at a junior/senior high school in the Nebraska Panhandle.

And Potter-Dix Public Schools Superintendent Mike Williams vows it won’t happen again.

Williams said in a Wednesday letter to parents that head cook Kevin Frei at the Potter school told him he’d augmented the chili’s beef on Oct. 10 with kangaroo meat because it is lean and nutritious. It’s unclear how Frei obtained the kangaroo meat.

Williams says he doesn’t think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was “without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet.”

He apologized for any anxiety the exotic ingredient may have caused.