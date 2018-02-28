School Finanacials Town Hall in Gothenburg, Friday

GOTHENBURG – With the debate about property taxes in the State of Nebraska often comes a discussion about school funding. Much of the property taxes that are locally levied go to schools. While the state actually funds a smaller percentage than many state in the country.

Because of the high property tax burden that many Nebraskans carry, the microscope is often put to schools. It is toward that end that, Gothenburg Superintendent Mike Teahon will be holding a “town hall” learning session on Friday, March 2 at the Gothenburg Public Library.

“We want transparency,” Teahon said. “If people have questions about what we are doing or how it works I want them to know they can have a conversation with me.”

Teahon says that the goal is education. Not only the educational goals of a school, but also the edification of Nebraska Property Taxes.

“I want to give the people that pathway, so that they know more about the subject and also to come talk to me if they have questions,” Teahon said.

Part of the discussion will involve the Nebraska Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA), which is the funding formula for schools. It has come under fire, but Teahon said be careful what you wish for.

“Some feel TEEOSA might not be fair for rural schools,” Teahon said, “however it could be worse.” With the ratio of rural senators vs. urban senators in the statehouse, it appears to be a good warning.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 and expected to last until about 1:00 on Friday at the library in Gothenburg.

Click to listen to the conversation with Dr. Teahon and Scott Foster