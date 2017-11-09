class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271032 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Schuyler man sent to Nebraska prison for girl’s crash death | KRVN Radio

Schuyler man sent to Nebraska prison for girl’s crash death

BY Associated Press | November 9, 2017
SCHUYLER, Neb. – A Schuyler man has been imprisoned for the death of a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in his car.

The Columbus Telegram reports that 23-year-old Angel Lopez was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 20 years in prison. He’d pleaded no contest to manslaughter after prosecutors dropped four other charges, including drunken driving.

Authorities say Lopez’s car slammed into a tree in Schuyler around 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016. A passenger, Isabella Brandt, was killed in the crash. A 15-year-old boy in the car was injured.

Authorities say the car crashed while fleeing from a Schuyler police officer.

