Scots-Irish Foundation to host Omaha lecture for researching anxcestors

Want to discover your Irish and Scots-Irish ancestors?

Many people believe that researching Irish ancestors is impossible because of the destruction of the Public Record Office in 1922. While many records were destroyed, others survived and large collections have come online in recent years.

Join Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Ulster Historical Foundation during their annual North American lecture tour to learn how to get the most out of Irish resources and records, gain strategies for breaking down brick walls, and grasp important historical context that may help fill in gaps in your research.

Whether you are just beginning your Irish research or have been at it for years, you won’t want to miss these workshops!

Fuller contact details with additional information can be found at: www.ancestryireland.com/northamericantour2018

Thursday, 15 March, Omaha NE (12:30pm–4:00pm and 5:30pm–9:30pm)

Location: Univ. of Nebraska at Omaha Alumni Center

67th & Dodge Streets, Omaha, NE

Program Title: Irish Resources for Genealogists

Hosts: The Greater Omaha Genealogical Society

Web: https://gogsmembers.wordpress.com/

Telephone: 402-289-5733

Main Contact: Cookie Leary – cookieleary1@msn.com

Cost: GOGS Members:

$60 (afternoon and evening with sandwich box)

$40 (afternoon session, no sandwich box)

$40 (evening session, no sandwich box)

Non-Members:

$70 (afternoon and evening with sandwich box)

$50 (afternoon session, no sandwich box)

$50 (evening session, no sandwich box)

$10 Sandwich box if attending only 1 session (GOGS Members and non-members)