Scott Frost Coming To Nebraska

ESPN confirms multiple media reports that UCF Coach Scott Frost has agreed to a 7-year $35-million deal to come to Nebraska.

Frost’s 12-0 Knights defeated Memphis moments ago 62 to 55 in double overtime to win the American Athletic Conference Championship and UCF will likely play in the Peach Bowl.

Frost, who played quarterback at Nebraska from 1995-1997, spent the last two seasons at UCF, inheriting a program that went winless in 2015 and going undefeated through the 2017 season.

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com says that a Sunday press conference has been scheduled to introduce Frost as the new head coach.

Frost is expected to address the media on Saturday afternoon during the American Athletic Conference Championship postgame show: