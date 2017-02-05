class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Scottsbluff man pleads not guilty in stabbing death of woman

BY Associated Press | February 5, 2017
GERING, Neb. (AP) – A Scottsbluff man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the stabbing death of a Scottsbluff woman on Dec. 31.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that trial for 64-year-old Lucio Munoz was set Friday for May.

Munoz was arrested last month in Bradley, Illinois, after he was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in an arrest warrant.

The body of 48-year-old Melissa May was found the morning of Jan. 3 after officers went to check on her welfare. Authorities say they believe Munoz used a knife to kill May on Dec. 31.

Munoz is being held at the Scotts Bluff County jail on a $2 million bond.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
