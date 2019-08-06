SCOULAR CELEBRATES GROUNDBREAKING FOR NEW FACILITY IN SEWARD

SEWARD, NEB. – State and civic leaders joined Scoular executives today in Seward, Nebraska to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art freeze-dried manufacturing facility. The facility establishes a new freeze-dried pet food ingredients business owned and operated by an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Scoular. Over $50 million will be invested to build this facility, which is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs once operational.

The 105,000 square foot manufacturing facility will bring research and development, meat processing, freeze drying, and packaging together under one roof, creating nutritious and quality protein ingredients for pet food suppliers. The simplified ingredient supply chain provided by this new facility will efficiently meet the fast-growing demand for freeze-dried protein ingredients.

Construction of the facility at the Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus is estimated to take approximately 14 months, with the goal of being operational by Fall 2020.

“We are continually identifying new ways to meet our customers’ needs and help solve their business requirements. This new facility reflects this commitment, as one of the first in the country to bring multiple phases of the freeze-drying manufacturing process under one roof for the pet food industry,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “The positive response of the Seward community continually reaffirms the decision to build and operate the facility here.”

“Scoular is a homegrown Nebraska company that has been creating jobs in our state since the 1800s,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “The groundbreaking of the freeze-drying facility is an exciting day for Seward. It’s another example of the manufacturing strength and economic growth that has helped Nebraska lead the nation in new investments each of the last three years.”

“It’s a great day for Seward as we welcome a new community partner,” said City of Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier. “We appreciate the investment in the facility as the flagship business in our rail campus, and we look forward to growing with this business for years to come.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was followed by a celebratory luncheon in Seward.

As part of preparing for the facility’s operations, a temporary R&D lab has been established in Seward. It will serve as the headquarters for the operations in Seward until the new manufacturing facility is complete, as well as work with pet food customers to create solutions to identified challenges.

Hiring for the manufacturing facility will be a phased approach and is expected to begin in early 2020. Information will be provided to the community about employment opportunities in advance.

To learn more about the project and see progress updates, please visit www.scoular.com/freeze-dried.

About Scoular

A 127-year old employee-owned company with more than $4 billion in sales, Scoular’s 100+ independent business units provide diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients around the globe. From 100+ offices and grain-handling facilities in North America, South America, and Asia, 1000+ employees are engaged in the business of buying, selling, storing, handling, and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics worldwide. In 2018, Scoular ranked 94th on Forbes magazine’s America’s Largest Private Companies listing. For more information, please visit https://www.scoular.com/.